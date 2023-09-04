Susanna Reid Had A Whole New Look As She Returned To Good Morning Britain

Susanna Reid was sporting a brand new look when she returned to Good Morning Britain on Monday.

It was a case of new term, new trim, as the presenter fronted the ITV breakfast show for the first time since July.

She was seen with a much shorter hairstyle after having several inches chopped off ahead of her return to the show.

Susanna Reid was sporting a new look as she returned to Good Morning Britain on Monday Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock

Advertisement

Susanna’s co-host Ed Balls was quick to comment on her transformation as the show got underway on Monday, telling her he “loved her hair”.

“Thank you very much indeed,” she replied. “Yes, I’ve had a few inches chopped off. I feel a little lighter. Not quite sure what I’m doing after being off all summer.”

Susanna on her last edition of Good Morning Britain on July 19 Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock

On Sunday night, Susanna previewed her new ’do on X, formerly known as Twitter.

NEW TERM - NEW TRIM!



Back @gmb tomorrow with @edballs. Looking forward to seeing you from 6am 📺⏰ pic.twitter.com/WRnAaSLocO — Susanna Reid (@susannareid100) September 3, 2023

Advertisement

Susanna is not the only ITV daytime presenter who returned to work after the summer break on Monday.

Lorraine Kelly was also back on her self-titled show after some time off, while Holly Willoughby also returned to the This Morning sofa, where she was joined by Alison Hammond, as a members of the show’s on-air team continue to present with her in the wake of Phillip Schofield’s exit.