Kate Garraway Supported By Proud Husband Derek Draper As She Receives MBE

Kate Garraway, with her husband Derek Draper and her parents Gordon and Marilyn Garraway, after being made a MBE by the Prince of Wales during an investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle Pool via Getty Images

Kate Garraway has been awarded an MBE by Prince William, with her husband Derek Draper proudly accompanying her for the milestone moment.

The Good Morning Britain presenter, who was recognised in the 2022 New Years Honours list, received the accolade for her services to broadcasting, to journalism and to charity, at Windsor Castle on Wednesday morning.

She was photographed being presented with the honour by William while Derek watched on.

Celebrities have been full of praise for Kate on her big day, with her former Good Morning British colleague Piers Morgan sharing a photograph from the proceedings on Twitter.

“What a wonderful photo,” he said. “Great to see Derek there for Kate’s big day. Congrats @kategarraway.”

What a wonderful photo. Great to see Derek there for Kate’s big day. Congrats @kategarraway 👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/JqVoYBoGCB — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) June 28, 2023

Susanna Reid added: “Huge congratulations to very special people.”

Derek has rarely been seen in public since he fell seriously ill with Covid in March 2020.

At the time, he was admitted to hospital where he remained for over a year.

Despite now being free of the virus, Derek suffered long-lasting damage to his organs and requires daily care.

His health care journey was closely followed in two ITV documentaries, Finding Derek and Caring For Derek.

Since coming back home, Kate has been caring for him, although she disclosed in August that he had been “in and out” of medical care for a number of weeks due to “very severe” sepsis.

Last year, Kate told Good Morning Britain viewers that she felt “very awkward” about being on the New Year Honours list.

“I don’t know why, because I’m thrilled to bits and incredibly honoured,” she said.

“But you just sort of think, ‘What? Me?’, and then you think it’s not real.”