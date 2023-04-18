Elton John Dedicates Song To 'Inspiring' Kate Garraway And Derek Draper During Farewell Tour Show

Elton John performing on his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour Ian West via PA Wire/PA Images

Sir Elton John has dedicated a song on his farewell tour to Kate Garraway and her husband Derek Draper.

The Good Morning Britain presenter’s husband fell seriously ill with Covid in March 2020, suffering long-lasting damage to his organs as a result, and he now requires daily care.

When Sir Elton returned to the O2 Arena at the weekend for the latest dates in his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour, Kate and Derek were in attendance and the singer dedicated his hit Don’t Let The Sun Go Down On Me to them.

According to The Sun, the Grammy-winning star told the crowd that the couple had been through “really tough times”.

“They’re inspiring. They’ve never given up and I’m so thrilled they’re here, I can’t believe they are here,” he said.

“I want to dedicate this song to the people I mentioned before, but especially to you guys.”

Kate Garraway and Derek Draper in 2019 James Gourley/ITV/Shutterstock

Kate previously told of how Sir Elton had personally reached out to her amid Derek’s health problems, after revealing how she’d played his music to her husband when he was in hospital.

She said on Good Morning Britain at the time: “Elton John contacted me. It was so strange.

“I was like, ‘Elton… John?’ We do have a mutual friend, which I didn’t know about. And because of all the work he does with the Aids Foundation he was like, ’What can I do to help? I know a bit about antiviral stuff. And I’m on board. I’ll try to help’. He’s incredible.”

Throughout Derek’s health issues, the daytime star has been candid when updating the public on his condition, and won praise in 2021 for her first documentary Kate Garraway: Finding Derek, which won a National Television Award.