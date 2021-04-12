Kate Garraway Opens Up Over ‘Overwhelming’ First Weekend At Home With Husband Derek Draper

Kate Garraway has spoken of her “overwhelming” first weekend at home with husband Derek Draper. The 53-year-old political lobbyist returned to the family home last week, a year after being admitted to hospital with Covid-19. Derek is receiving 24-hour-care at home, which Kate has adapted for his needs. After her first weekend with her husband in over a year, Kate returned to Good Morning Britain on Monday to present alongside Susanna Reid. Susanna opened the show by saying it was “incredible” to be presenting with Kate.

ITVITV/Shutterstock Kate Garraway and Susanna Reid

Revealing Derek returned home from hospital on Wednesday evening, Kate said: “It’s extraordinary. We are over the moon and overwhelmed. “It’s like when you first bring home your first born home and you’ve been planning for nine months.” Susanna said it must benefit Derek being surrounded by Kate and his children Darcey and William again. “It was a medical reason for coming home as well as our desire and his desire too, to try and encourage a more normal environment to stimulate his recovery, cognition, and consciousness better.” She added that their children have been “loving” having their dad home – after going six months without seeing him. “They are excited and overwhelmed,” she said.

Neil Mockford / Ricky Vigil M via Getty Images Kate Garraway

Kate explained that while Derek is at home they have an alarm system in place for him to call if he needs something and 24 hour care staff living with them. “If you are wondering why I’m here – there are people there,” she explained. “Someone is there for Derek and the children so we’re all good. “We gradually need to make everything work. “We’ve had a couple of lovely moments where [Derek] has reacted to something Darcey said. “I don’t want to get my hopes up too much.” During an emotional interview on Friday’s Good Morning Britain, Kate described the moment Derek arrived home.

GC Images via Getty Images Kate Garraway with her husband Derek Draper, and children Darcey and William.