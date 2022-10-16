Kate Garraway Gives Promising Update On Husband Derek's Condition After 'Massive Setback'

Kate Garraway and Derek Draper in 2019 James Gourley/ITV/Shutterstock

Kate Garraway has given an update on her husband Derek Draper’s health, after revealing he was in hospital due to life-threatening sepsis.

Derek’s health issues began in March 2020, when he fell seriously ill with Covid and was admitted to hospital, where he remained for over a year.

Earlier this week, Kate wrote in a piece published in The Sun: “Derek is back in hospital after developing sepsis that again threatened his life and we are again fighting to get him home.”

On Thursday, the daytime star was a guest at the NTAs, where her latest documentary about her husband’s condition, Kate Garraway: Caring For Derek, won an award.

Speaking to Digital Spy at the event, she said of Derek’s health: “He is making good progress. He had a massive setback... but he fights on with extraordinary spirit, thank goodness.”

Kate on the NTAs red carpet on Thursday evening Mike Marsland via Getty Images

Kate and Derek married in 2005, and share two teenage children.

Throughout Derek’s health issues, the daytime star has been candid when updating the public on his condition, and won praise in 2021 for her first documentary Kate Garraway: Finding Derek, which won a National Television Award.

Earlier this year, she followed this with a second documentary, which dealt with how her family life had changed in the wake of the former political adviser’s illness.

Speaking about how her relationship with Derek has changed in the past two years, Kate said in February: “I think a new path is emerging, a new way to be in love.

“He puts huge trust in me. He just says ‘Whatever you think’, which is wonderful, but I do get quite tearful about it. I think ‘God, I hope I’m worthy of that trust’.

