Hannah Cooper and Joel Dommett David M. Benett via Getty Images

Joel Dommett has revealed what will happen at Tuesday (5 September) night’s National Television Awards if his wife Hannah Cooper goes into labour while he’s hosting the ceremony.

The Masked Singer UK star is fronting one of the biggest nights in British television for the third time in a row, but the evening will be especially memorable if anything changes for his heavily-pregnant wife Hannah.

Advertisement

Speaking on Hits Radio on Tuesday morning, Joel described his wife of four years as “very much ready to give birth”.

“She hasn’t given birth as of now so that’s great news for me as I’m sure the production team are ready to replace me at any moment,” he continued. “I think I have a stand-in, but they won’t tell me who it is. I assume they’ll be there tonight.

“But that’s the best thing about the NTAs – if it does happen during the ceremony, everyone who could replace me is there right in front of me.”

Advertisement

Joel revealed that Hannah will be at London’s O2 Arena during the ceremony though fans shouldn’t expect to see her by his side on the red carpet.

He added: “At the moment we think she’s just going to come and hang in the dressing room because, I’ll be honest on Hits Radio, we couldn’t find a dress.

“And she’s so pregnant now. She’s six foot tall and essentially with another human being underneath her stomach.”

Joel and Hannah met when the model slid into his DMs after his second-place finish in I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! In 2016.