Suranne Jones, Alexandra Burke and Carol Vorderman

The list of celebrity guests for the new season of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK have been announced.

Drag Race UK will be returning for its fifth season later this year, with RuPaul once again sitting on the judging panel alongside his right-hand woman Michelle Visage.

As ever, the pair will be joined by comedians Alan Carr and Graham Norton, as well as an impressive list of guest judges.

These stars will include chart-topping singers Alexandra Burke and Sophie Ellis-Bextor, Bafta winner Suranne Jones, The Masked Singer host Joel Dommett.

Alexandra enthused: “I’ve been desperate to appear on Drag Race, and so to be there was a real honour and I’m dreaming of being able to do it again and again!”

Irish comedian Aisling Bea will also be making her second Drag Race appearance, with Heartstopper favourite Yasmin Finney also joining the panel for one episode.

Brand new series = more fabulous #DragRaceUK guest judges! ✨



Here are just some of the reasons they love the show.



What's your favourite thing about #DragRaceUK? 💋 pic.twitter.com/SD2Iautjfy — RuPaul's Drag Race UK (@dragraceukbbc) August 30, 2023

Also serving as guest judges will be The Good Wife’s Cush Jumbo, designer Daphne Guinness and model Kristen McMenamy.

But the fun doesn’t stop there.

It’s also been revealed that Carol Vorderman will be making an appearance as part of the long-awaited Snatch Game challenge, Vogue editor Edward Enninful will be offering tips to the queens and Strictly pro Karen Hauer will be choreographing a dance number for the new batch of contestants.

Mama Ru is back for all new #DragRaceUK coming soon to #BBCThree and @bbciplayer. 💋 pic.twitter.com/aVCm5Gj57V — RuPaul's Drag Race UK (@dragraceukbbc) August 30, 2023

Vorders said: “I’ve been excited about this from the moment I was asked, and it didn’t disappoint. Ha!

“Such fun to be a part of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK and the iconic Snatch Game. All of the impressions were hilarious, clever and brilliant – it was a joy to play!”

