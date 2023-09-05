Alison Hammond and Holly Willoughby on the This Morning sofa in March Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock

Holly Willoughby has thrown her support behind This Morning colleague Alison Hammond in the lead-up to this year’s NTAs.

Alison, on the other hand, was nominated in the Best Presenter category for the third year running.

Before Tuesday night’s ceremony, Holly took a moment to show her support for Alison and encourage her fans to vote for her co-presenter in her Goop-esque Wylde Moon newsletter.

“Having been lucky enough to have this summer break to focus on the children, it’s now lovely to be back on the sofa and there was certainly joy in abundance with Alison Hammond today!” she wrote on Monday (via Metro).

“This wonderful lady has been nominated in the Best Presenter category at tomorrow night’s NTAs and there is still time to vote for her.

“So, if you’ve ever been filled with joy by The Hammond…and let’s be honest, who hasn’t?!…then you know what to do!”

Alison and Holly presenting This Morning on Monday Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock

Voting for the 2023 NTAs closes at midday on Tuesday, with the ceremony airing live on ITV1 that night.

In the past five years, Holly was nominated for Best Presenter in 2019, 2020 and 2021, but was absent from last year’s category.

Last year, Ant and Dec triumphed in the category for the 21st consecutive year, which Alison made light of when This Morning picked up Best Daytime Show, an award it is once again in the running for in 2023.