This Morning Confirms Holly Willoughby's Return Date And Who She'll Be Presenting With

Holly Willoughby on This Morning Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock

Holly Willoughby will officially return to This Morning next week, it has been confirmed.

The presenter has been absent from the ITV daytime show over the last seven weeks due to her annual summer break.

However, she will be back on the sofa on Monday at 10am, it was revealed by Rochelle Humes and Andi Peters on Friday’s show.

With bosses having decided against finding a permanent replacement for her former co-host Phillip Schofield, Friday presenter Alison Hammond will join her to co-host on Monday.

Holly with Alison Hammond on This Morning Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock

Holly will continue to present alongside other members of the on-air This Morning team, including Alison and the show’s other regular Friday co-host Dermot O’Leary, as well as the likes of Josie Gibson and Craig Doyle.

Former host Phillip left This Morning after 21 years back in May, amid reports of a fallout with Holly.

He later quit ITV altogether after admitting to having lied about an affair with a younger male colleague.

Following this, the programme also faced accusations of bullying and being a “toxic” workplace – something which bosses were swift to deny.