The National Television Awards nominations have been revealed and after a dramatic year, This Morning has still made it onto the shortlist.
The ITV daytime show had a tumultuous few weeks when reports of a falling out between Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield began a domino effect of events, with the latter eventually leaving the show after admitting to having lied to bosses about an affair with a younger colleague.
Following this, the programme also faced accusations of bullying and being a “toxic” workplace – something which bosses were swift to deny.
In the months since, Holly has hosted the programme with a rotation of co-presenters from the This Morning roster – and the team will no doubt be delighted to have nabbed a spot on the Best Daytime shortlist, having previously won the prize for the last 12 years in a row.
Meanwhile, Ant and Dec will be looking to win Best Presenter for the 22nd time.
The duo face stiff competition this year from This Morning’s own Alison Hammond, The Chase host Bradley Walsh, Claudia Winkleman – who has fronted both Strictly Come Dancing and The Traitors in the past year – and Martin Lewis of Good Morning Britain and The Martin Lewis Money Show.
Joel Dommett will return to host the NTAs at London’s O2 Arena on Tuesday 5 September.
See the full list of nominees below…
New Drama
Beyond Paradise
Blue Lights
Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story
Wednesday
Reality Competition
Love Island
Race Across the World
SAS: Who Dares Wins
The Traitors
Authored Documentary
Deborah James: Bowelbabe in Her Own Words
Lewis Capaldi: How I’m Feeling Now
Matt Willis: Fighting Addiction
Rob Burrow: Living with MND
Returning Drama
Call the Midwife
Happy Valley
Stranger Things
Vera
TV Presenter
Alison Hammond
Ant & Dec
Bradley Walsh
Claudia Winkleman
Martin Lewis
Factual
Clarkson’s Farm
Paul O’Grady: For the Love of Dogs
Sort Your Life Out
The Martin Lewis Money Show Live
Drama Performance
Brenda Blethyn (DCI Vera Stanhope, Vera)
India Amarteifio (Young Queen Charlotte, Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story)
James Norton (Tommy Lee Royce, Happy Valley)
Judy Parfitt (Sister Monica Joan, Call the Midwife)
Sarah Lancashire (Catherine Cawood, Happy Valley)
The Bruce Forsyth Entertainment Award
Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway
Gogglebox
I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!
The Masked Singer
Serial Drama
Coronation Street
EastEnders
Emmerdale
Hollyoaks
TV Interview
Louis Theroux Interviews…
Piers Morgan Uncensored
The Chris & Rosie Ramsey Show
The Graham Norton Show
Serial Drama Performance
Charlotte Jordan (Daisy Midgeley, Coronation Street)
Danielle Harold (Lola Pearce-Brown, EastEnders)
Dominic Brunt (Paddy Kirk, Emmerdale)
Maureen Lipman (Evelyn Plummer, Coronation Street)
Quiz Game Show
Michael McIntyre’s The Wheel
Richard Osman’s House of Games
The 1% Club
The Chase Celebrity Special
Rising Star
Benjamin Chivers (Isaac, The Devil’s Hour)
Bobby Brazier (Freddie Slater, EastEnders)
Channique Sterling-Brown (Dee-Dee Bailey, Coronation Street)
Lewis Cope (Nicky Milligan, Emmerdale)
Daytime
Loose Women
The Chase
The Repair Shop
This Morning
Comedy
Brassic
Ghosts
Ted Lasso
Young Sheldon
Talent Show
Britain’s Got Talent
Strictly Come Dancing
The Great British Bake Off
The Great British Sewing Bee