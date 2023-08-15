Holly Willoughby and Phillip on This Morning in May Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock

The National Television Awards nominations have been revealed and after a dramatic year, This Morning has still made it onto the shortlist.

The ITV daytime show had a tumultuous few weeks when reports of a falling out between Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield began a domino effect of events, with the latter eventually leaving the show after admitting to having lied to bosses about an affair with a younger colleague.

Following this, the programme also faced accusations of bullying and being a “toxic” workplace – something which bosses were swift to deny.

In the months since, Holly has hosted the programme with a rotation of co-presenters from the This Morning roster – and the team will no doubt be delighted to have nabbed a spot on the Best Daytime shortlist, having previously won the prize for the last 12 years in a row.

Meanwhile, Ant and Dec will be looking to win Best Presenter for the 22nd time.

Joel Dommett will return to host the NTAs at London’s O2 Arena on Tuesday 5 September.

See the full list of nominees below…

New Drama

Beyond Paradise

Blue Lights

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story

Wednesday

Reality Competition

Race Across The World's 2023 stars Mackenzie Walker/BBC/Studio Lambert

Love Island

Race Across the World

SAS: Who Dares Wins

The Traitors

Authored Documentary

Deborah James: Bowelbabe in Her Own Words

Lewis Capaldi: How I’m Feeling Now

Matt Willis: Fighting Addiction

Rob Burrow: Living with MND

Returning Drama

Call the Midwife

Happy Valley

Stranger Things

Vera

TV Presenter

Alison Hammond

Ant & Dec

Bradley Walsh

Claudia Winkleman

Martin Lewis

Factual

Clarkson’s Farm

Paul O’Grady: For the Love of Dogs

Sort Your Life Out

The Martin Lewis Money Show Live

Drama Performance

Brenda Blethyn (DCI Vera Stanhope, Vera)

India Amarteifio (Young Queen Charlotte, Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story)

James Norton (Tommy Lee Royce, Happy Valley)

Judy Parfitt (Sister Monica Joan, Call the Midwife)

Sarah Lancashire (Catherine Cawood, Happy Valley)

The Bruce Forsyth Entertainment Award

Ant and Dec at the 2018 NTAs Dave J Hogan via Getty Images

Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway

Gogglebox

I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!

The Masked Singer

Serial Drama

Coronation Street

EastEnders

Emmerdale

Hollyoaks

TV Interview

Louis Theroux Interviews…

Piers Morgan Uncensored

The Chris & Rosie Ramsey Show

The Graham Norton Show

Serial Drama Performance

Charlotte Jordan (Daisy Midgeley, Coronation Street)

Danielle Harold (Lola Pearce-Brown, EastEnders)

Dominic Brunt (Paddy Kirk, Emmerdale)

Maureen Lipman (Evelyn Plummer, Coronation Street)

Quiz Game Show

Michael McIntyre’s The Wheel

Richard Osman’s House of Games

The 1% Club

The Chase Celebrity Special

Rising Star

Bobby Brazier Karwai Tang via Getty Images

Benjamin Chivers (Isaac, The Devil’s Hour)

Bobby Brazier (Freddie Slater, EastEnders)

Channique Sterling-Brown (Dee-Dee Bailey, Coronation Street)

Lewis Cope (Nicky Milligan, Emmerdale)

Daytime

Loose Women

The Chase

The Repair Shop

This Morning

Comedy

Brassic

Ghosts

Ted Lasso

Young Sheldon

Talent Show

Britain’s Got Talent

Strictly Come Dancing

The Great British Bake Off