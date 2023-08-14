Lucie Shorthouse, Lauren O Rourke, Elizabeth Berrington) and Callie Cooke in Henpocalypse David Gennard/BBC/Various Artists

Hen parties are testing at the best of times and in BBC Two’s new comedy, things take an unimaginable (yet hilarious) turn for the worse.

The channel’s latest late night offering Henpocalypse! is the brainchild of TV writer Caroline Moran, the sister of feminist columnist Caitlin.

Advertisement

The six-part series arrives on screens this week, and from the plot to the cast, here’s everything you need to know...

What is Henpocalypse! about?

As the title suggests, Henpocalypse! sees two events collide when the end of the world occurs while five women are on a typically rowdy hen do.

The gang, led by bride Zara, are partying in a Welsh cottage with penis straws in hand when the apocalypse arrives.

After securing their initial survival by locking themselves in, the ladies venture out into post-apocalyptic Snowdonia to find a world where almost every single man has been killed and survival is battle of the fittest.

Advertisement

If you’ve ever been on a hen do (and know the hell that is the WhatsApp group, too much organised fun and awkward small talk over increasingly warm glasses of rosé) then there’s plenty that will resonate.

Who’s in the Henpocalypse! cast and where do we know them from?

Theatregoers will recognise Lucie Shorthouse, who plays bride Zara, thanks to her award-winning star turn in Everybody’s Talking About Jamie. She’s also appeared in Line Of Duty and Channel 4 comedy We Are Lady Parts.

Zara’s bridal party is led by Mother of the Bride Bernadette, played by Elizabeth Berrington (Waterloo Road), and Chief Bridesmaid Shelly, portrayed by Cheaters and The Strangers’ Callie Cooke.

Theatre star Kate O’Flynn (who has popped up on TV in Death In Paradise) plays Zara’s cousin Jen and Drifters’ Lauren O’Rourke is beautician Veena.

Ben McGregor as Drew David Gennard/BBC/Various Artists

Advertisement

Once the ladies venture out into the Welsh wilderness, they soon find they’re not alone and encounter Drew – believed to be the only man left alive on earth – played by Welsh sitcom star Ben McGregor.

We won’t spoil exactly what happens, but Danny Dyer makes a cameo appearance too.

Is there a trailer?

Yes! You can watch it below:

When is Henpocalypse on?

The six-part series will air on BBC Two on Tuesday nights at 10pm with the first episode airing on 15 August.