Jade Goody’s Son Bobby Brazier Lands EastEnders Role: 'It's A Blessing'

The son of the late Jade Goody has landed a role on EastEnders.

Bobby Brazier, whose father is the presenter Jeff Brazier, will play Freddie Slater, the son of Little Mo, with his first scenes set to air in the autumn.

The 19-year-old, who already has a successful modelling career, said he had always wanted to act and described his role on the long-running BBC soap as a “blessing”.

“I’m really excited to be joining the cast of EastEnders - so far it’s been perfect,” Bobby said.

“Everybody has been so beautiful to me and made settling in easier than I could’ve hoped.

“Stepping into the acting world has always been a vision of mine and doing that with EastEnders as a Slater is a blessing. I’m very grateful.

“Loving every minute of Freddie so far and can’t wait to see what’s in store for him in Walford.”

Executive producer Chris Clenshaw described Freddie as “chaotic”.

“Freddie Slater is a chaotic 18-year-old with a sensitive soul,” he said. “A modern-day lad who’s in touch with his spiritual side.”

He added that Bobby was “an amazing young addition to the EastEnders cast, who brings heart and humility to the role”.

Freddie was last seen in 2006, when he and Little Mo left to start a new life away from Walford.

Reality star Jade Goody shot to fame in 2002 whilst appearing on Big Brother.

She died from cervical cancer in 2009 after being told her diagnosis during an appearance on the Indian version of Big Brother.