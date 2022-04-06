Bobby Brazier photographed at an event last month David M. Benett via Getty Images

Jade Goody’s son Bobby Brazier has opened up about his late mum, revealing he breaks down in tears when he watches videos of her.

The 18-year-old model was just five years old when Jade, who shot to fame after appearing on Big Brother, died from cervical cancer in 2009.

Advertisement

In a new interview with The Face magazine, Bobby spoke about his “hero” mum and how he feels lucky to be able to watch old video clips of her.

“I’m always being told that she’s a hero and that she was funny and that people see me in her on a daily basis, which is nice,” he told the magazine.

Advertisement

​”I’m lucky that [her life was] kind of public, because it means that I can watch videos when I’m feeling strong enough to watch videos.

“But sometimes I can’t. I will cry if I do.”

Advertisement

Jade Goody and her sons Bobby (R) and Freddie pictured in 2006 Dave M. Benett via Getty Images

Bobby went on to say how he thinks what happened to his mum is “unfair” and that he misses “what could have been”.

“I hear all the time she was such a presence, that she was one of a kind,” he said. “What hurts most is that it wasn’t just losing anyone, it was losing Jade.

​“I just would’ve loved to have seen what other people had seen.”

When asked if he misses her, Bobby replied: ​“I don’t. Because I don’t feel like I was with her long enough to miss her.”

Advertisement

He added: “I’ve kind of spent more life without her than I did with her.”

Bobby – who is Jade’s eldest son with her ex, presenter Jeff Brazier – recently shared a tribute along with his younger brother Bobby to his mum on the 13th anniversary of her death.

He wrote: “There’s birth and there’s death but life is eternal. Energy cannot be created nor destroyed. She’s left her human form. She’s home. That’s the way it goes. God bless her, my nan and my brother.”

Jade was diagnosed with cervical cancer in 2008 and died from the disease the following year.