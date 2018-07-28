Body Found And Identified In Search For Missing Boy, 15, In Clacton, Essex

PA Wire/PA Images The RNLI carry on their search near Clacton Pier, Clacton-on-Sea in Essex after a teenage boy was reported missing in the water on Thursday.

A body found near Clacton Pier in Essex by police who were looking for a teenager who went missing two days ago has been identified, investigators said.

Essex Police said that the body is believed to be that of 15-year-old Ben Quartermaine.

The force said in a statement: “Officers are no longer looking for a teenager who went missing in #Clacton shortly after 6.30pm on July 26.

“We were called following reports that a body had been found near to Clacton Pier shortly before 8am this morning, Saturday July 28.

“Police have provisionally identified him as 15-year-old Ben Quartermaine.

“The death is not being treated as suspicious but the cause of death is currently unknown and enquiries are ongoing. A file will be submitted to HM Coroner in due course.”

