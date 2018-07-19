Fed Up Of Clothes Not Fitting? Here's How You Can Help Change High Street Sizes For Good

The frustration of ordering a dress online and not being able to do up the zip when it arrives, despite buying items in that size a gazillion times before, is one we know only too well.

But inconsistent sizing may become a thing of the past thanks to a new UK survey aiming to profile real body shapes and make clothes “more reflective” of real women and men – and you can take part.

Some of the UK’s biggest fashion retailers, Next, ASOS, Tesco’s F&F, Monsoon Accessorize, New Look and River Island have partnered with the University of Hertfordshire on the project. Researchers will use 3D technology to analyse photos of around 30,000 people, then report the results back to the retailers.