‘A Small Victory!’ H&M Is Making Its UK Sizes Bigger

When you next shop in H&M you’ll want to pick up a size smaller than usual as the brand has conceded to customer demand and increased the measurements of its items. An H&M spokesperson told HuffPost UK: “Following customer feedback, we are taking the steps to change our womenswear measurements to be in line with UK sizing, for example the previous measurements and fit of a size 12 will now be the measurements of a size 10”. The Swedish high street store was prompted to review its sizing after feedback from customers including Rebecca Parker, who wrote an open letter to the brand after struggling to get into a pair of size 14 jeans, despite wearing a size 14 in other high street stores.

Rebecca Parker Rebecca Parker shared a photo taken in an H&M changing room to show her struggle to get into jeans in her usual size.

Parker has told HuffPost UK she views the sizing change as “a small victory that I think will have such a great impact”. She previously wrote to H&M: “The more I thought about it, and those jeans, I realised it wasn’t my failure that prevented me from pulling on a pair of trousers, but yours. “I am very proud of my body. It has taken a long time but I am thoroughly content with my large hips, squishy thighs and little tum, thank you very much. When I tried on your jeans I was annoyed, hot and frustrated. The pair of jeans clearly were not made for a woman who is a size 14. Why is that?” The discrepancy was due to a difference of opinion between H&M and the rest of the high street about how European clothing sizes translate to UK ones. So while in the majority of shops a European size 40 would be labelled a UK size 12, in H&M it would be labelled a size 14.

