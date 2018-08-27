BBC

The BBC had hearts up and down the nation pounding on Sunday night, as their new drama ‘Bodyguard’ kicked off with one of the tensest first episodes imaginable. Penned by the man behind ‘Line Of Duty’, we all should have known to expect to sit on the edge of our seats of for 60 minutes, but that still didn’t help us as we watched Sgt David Budd faced with stopping an impending terror attack on a London-bound train. But even when that was over, there wasn’t much let up, as the audience was set up for what should be an even better second episode. Here’s 21 things viewers at home experienced as they sat through the endurance test that was episode one... 1. There were some people who tuned in that got something very different to what they were expecting

I've been watching #Bodyguard for half an hour now and there's still no sign of Whitney Houston or Kevin Costner. Quite frankly I'm disappointed. — Rachel Burns (@RachJBurns) August 26, 2018

2. The first scene had viewers so caught up, they discovered talents they didn’t know they had

Turns out I can hold my breath for 21 minutes. #bodyguard @BBC — Katrina Gould (@katrina_gould) August 26, 2018

3. The sigh of relief when the bomb was finally diffused could be heard up and down the country

The whole of the UK at 21.22 on Sunday 26th August 2018 #Bodyguard pic.twitter.com/KB0kM1qA95 — Sarah Doran (@sarahisnothere) August 26, 2018

4. Although, that isn’t to say the scene didn’t have one massive plot hole

Am looking forward to watching and investing a lot in #Bodyguard, but am worried it has undermined its gritty realism early on by showing a train on course to arrive at Euston ON TIME. pic.twitter.com/dlgCyqvQ8s — James Lee (@jamessflee) August 26, 2018

5. Make that two

I suppose the best thing about Northern Rail is that the toilets are usually out of order so you wouldn’t get this situation 👍🏻 #bodyguard — Louise (@LouiseBeardall) August 26, 2018

6. It also taught us some valuable lessons

10 minutes into #Bodyguard & 2 important lessons already:



1. Never, ever get rid of guards on trains.

2. Never, ever go to the loo on a train. — Aunty Janet #FBPE (@scarlettpeach) August 26, 2018

7. It really was an advert against driver-only trains

The rail Unions must be delighted. They’ll never agree to Driver Only Operated trains after the stunning performance of the Train Guard in this show. Fantastic effort #Bodyguard — Ilstonio (@ilstonio) August 26, 2018

8. While many were left wondering if they would ever use public transport again

Beginning of #Bodyguard making me nervous to go on a train EVER AGAIN! — Kathryn Williams🌻 (@KathW80) August 26, 2018

10. Of course, there were some die-hard train fans out there who couldn’t help but point out some production errors

An opening scene this tense and on Twitter people are complaining that the train has the wrong carriages for the engine. I love Twitter. #Bodyguard — Ian Hyland (@HylandIan) August 26, 2018

11. While Julia Montague was obviously a nightmare, her PA Chanel didn’t garner much sympathy

"They started interviewing candidates for my job. Didn't even telling me they were giving me the push." You threw coffee all over her right before she was due on live TV and laughed about it hon, you kind of need to learn to read the room. #bodyguard — Steven Perkins (@stevenperkins) August 26, 2018

12. A BBC presenter also had a message to anyone finding themselves in a similar coffee-stained position to the Home Secretary

“The chest and waist measurements should be compatible”. Dear ministers If this coffee spill scenario ever happens to you there are spare jackets in a locker. BBC makeup artists can also work wonders on coffee stains with a hair dryer and special potions.. #bodyguard — Samira Ahmed (@SamiraAhmedUK) August 26, 2018

13. It wasn’t just humans who were glued to the show throughout

15. Or even just mammals

We told Jess that the lovely @Misskeeleyhawes is on TV tonight so she’s having a closer look @BBCOne #Bodyguard pic.twitter.com/nJM5GdnTHi — Murray the Owl (@burrowingbolt) August 26, 2018

16. Those who took issue with the number of women in senior roles on the show were rightly shut down

If you’re watching #Bodyguard and you’ve got an issue with how many women are in the show, I’d suggest the problem is you, not the show. — JC (@JC_GreenArrow) August 26, 2018

17. Richard Madden’s potential to take on another huge leading role was obvious to many

If this is @_richardmadden’s audition for Bond, he’s smashing it. Just let him keep his accent please. #Bodyguard — Rebecca R (@rebeccarwriting) August 26, 2018

18. The ending left people concluding that love and hate are two sides of the same coin

Husband's comment as the episode gets close to the end: I don't know whether he's going to kill her or fuck her #Bodyguard — Dudley Cruse (@dudleycruse) August 26, 2018

19. The next episode could not come soon enough for some

Fuck that was good. Can it just be 9pm tomorrow already? #Bodyguard — beth. (@bethepeek) August 26, 2018

20. Although others were grateful they had 24 hours to recover

I thought #LineOfDuty was intense but #Bodyguard on @BBCOne has just given me three heart attacks. Good job it's a bank holiday tomorrow to recover. — Tom Grattan (@tomgrattan) August 26, 2018

21. And for those that needed a bit of Whitney Houston and Kevin Costner in their lives after all that drama, Channel 5 had you covered

Channel 5 showing The Bodyguard movie on the same night that the unrelated Bodyguard TV series starts on BBC One.



Surely just hoping people record the wrong thing and they claim the ratings. — Pete Rogers (@PeteRogers) August 26, 2018