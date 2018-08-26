For those becoming increasingly impatient for ‘Line Of Duty’ series five, there was something to be going on with in the meantime on Sunday night.

BBC One’s new thriller ‘Bodyguard’ is the latest brainchild of the hit drama’s writer Jed Mercurio, and early signs might indicate he’s on to another winner.

From the opening moments set against an impending terror attack on a train heading to London, we were hooked, and were quickly invested in lead character, policeman David Budd.

And while he might have been hailed as a hero after diffusing the attack and subsequently promoted as a bodyguard to Home Secretary Julia Montague, as the episode went on, it became clear that he is in a dark place of his own.

Here’s the questions we were asking as the credits rolled on episode one...

What did the guy on the platform put in the bin that aroused David’s suspicion?

Before we discovered the identity of the suicide bombers, David’s attention had been caught by the man seemingly putting something in a bin at the station the train had stopped at. While this apparently turned out to be nothing, could it have been that a series of co-ordinated attacks had originally been planned? This leads us to...

Were Nadia and her husband part of a terrorist cell?

A news report revealed the explosive belt Nadia was wearing had a high level of sophistication, suggesting her and her husband were not acting alone. Could this prove to be significant?

What happened to Nadia?

It transpired her husband had been charged and she is assisting with enquires, but did she get off unpunished? And if so, could she have returned to a potential terror cell?