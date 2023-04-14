Bonnie Tyler Explains Lip Sync Fail After Viral Mimed This Morning Performance

Bonnie Tyler on This Morning earlier this week Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock

Bonnie Tyler has responded after fans noticed she was lip syncing during a performance on This Morning earlier this week.

The Welsh singer got fans chatting when she suffered a miming fail while showcasing her signature hit Total Eclipse Of The Heart on the ITV daytime show on Wednesday.

Part way through the performance, Bonnie appeared to forget the words and stopped singing, but the lyrics carried on playing, despite her lips not moving.

Oh dear! Bonnie Tyler forgets her words whilst miming on #thismorning #bonnietyler pic.twitter.com/Xynog5vphD — Sharon Forbes (@BlondeMzungu) April 12, 2023

After she began trending on Twitter, Bonnie’s team put out a statement explaining she had been “incredibly disappointed” to have mimed on the show, but had a sore throat.

Her spokesperson said (via The Independent) her voice had since got worse since and she could now “hardly speak at all”.

They said: “Everyone should be assured that Bonnie’s voice is still very strong when she doesn’t have a cold, as anyone coming to any of her live shows this year will be able to hear for themselves.

“She is very sorry if anyone felt let down by her having to mime, she actually hates miming and never usually does it, and is looking forward to her voice being back to its normal strength very soon.”

Bonnie also put out a tweet saying “a cold is a singer’s worst enemy”.

A cold is a singer's worst enemy, but hoping to be on the mend real soon https://t.co/gYJ0FAdbbS — Bonnie Tyler (@BonnieTOfficial) April 12, 2023

“Hoping to be on the mend real soon,” she said.

During her appearance on This Morning, Bonnie said she never gets sick of singing Total Eclipse Of The Heart, which just turned 40 years old.

“I never get bored of singing it. I always do it during all of my shows and always look forward to it coming up in my set.

“The punters always love it.”