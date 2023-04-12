Bonnie Tyler Appears To Suffer Awkward Miming Fail During This Morning Performance

Bonnie Tyler Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock

Bonnie Tyler’s Total Eclipse Of The Heart is a karaoke classic we’ll probably never forget the words to.

Awkwardly, it doesn’t appear the same can be said for Bonnie Tyler herself.

The singer seemingly suffered a miming fail during a performance on This Morning on Wednesday.

The legendary Welsh star joined guest hosts Josie Gibson and Craig Doyle on the sofa for a chat on the ITV daytime show, before taking to the stage to belt out her signature hit, which has just turned 40 years old.

However, part way through the performance, Bonnie appeared to forget the words and stopped singing.

Oh dear! Bonnie Tyler forgets her words whilst miming on #thismorning #bonnietyler pic.twitter.com/Xynog5vphD — Sharon Forbes (@BlondeMzungu) April 12, 2023

Unfortunately for her, however, the lyrics carried on playing, despite her lips not moving, leading many to deduce she’d been miming.

Sorry but that couldn’t have been any more obvious that Bonnie Tyler was miming then. I get she won’t sound like she used to but I’d rather she made the effort #ThisMorning — AndrewHarrison (@Legendof1983) April 12, 2023

Can we just discuss Bonnie Tyler's terrible attempt at miming on #ThisMorning please? — Claire Leeson (@Claireyycat) April 12, 2023

I reckon I could give Bonnie Tyler a run for her money on the miming performance she’s just give on This Morning … — Kirstie ... ✨ (@KirstieTHFC) April 12, 2023

Oh love Bonnie Tyler, let down she’s miming on good morning😞 — Caroline Vine (@CarolineVine1) April 12, 2023

Seemingly realising the gaffe, Bonnie could be seen turning away from the cameras before trying to get the rest of the performance back on track.

Earlier on the show, Bonnie had said she never gets sick of singing Total Eclipse Of The Heart.

“I never get bored of singing it. I always do it during all of my shows and always look forward to it coming up in my set.

“The punters always love it.”

We’re sure that this rendition is one they won’t be forgetting in a hurry.