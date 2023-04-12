Bruno Tonioli Reveals 'Classy' Gesture David Walliams Made After Replacing Him On Britain's Got Talent

Bruno Tonioli Karwai Tang via Getty Images

Bruno Tonioli has revealed David Wailliams made a “classy” gesture to him after he replaced the Little Britain comic on the panel of Britain’s Got Talent.

The former Strictly Come Dancing judge will be seen alongside Simon Cowell, Alesha Dixon and Amanda Holden when the ITV talent show returns this weekend without David.

Advertisement

Although neither David nor ITV has spoken about his exit, his departure came after recordings of him making explicit and disparaging remarks about auditionees on the set of BGT in 2020 were leaked in the press, for which he later issued an apology.

Speaking to Radio Times, Bruno said David reached out to him after he was announced as his replacement on the show earlier this year.

“I haven’t seen David, but he was the first person to send me a message saying congratulations,” he said.

“He also sent a fantastic bottle of Italian wine to my dressing room on my first day. I thought that was absolute class.”

Advertisement

David Walliams Steve Parsons - PA Images via Getty Images

It was recently revealed David has started working with comedy partner and former Little Britain co-star Matt Lucas on a new project since his exit from Britain’s Got Talent after 10 years on the panel.

He previously issued a statement apologising for the “disrespectful” remarks he made about BGT contestants in between filming, saying: “These were private conversations and – like most conversations with friends – were never intended to be shared. Nevertheless, I am sorry.”

Bruno with BGT co-stars Alesha Dixon, Amanda Holden, Simon Cowell, Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly Karwai Tang via Getty Images

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Bruno admitted he had never seen BGT before prior to joining the show.

“It’s true! Simon has teased me to death about it,” he told Radio Times. “But I had the best time. It’s a proper variety show and the range of talent is incredible.”

Read the full interview with Bruno in the new issue of Radio Times is on sale now. Britain’s Got Talent returns on Saturday at 8pm on ITV1.