U2 Cancel Berlin Concert Mid-Show After Bono Loses His Voice

Thousands of U2 fans were left disappointed on Saturday night when the Irish rock band pulled the plug on a gig after playing just a handful of songs.
The group were four songs into the gig at Berlin’s 17,000 capacity Mercedes-Benz Arena when lead singer Bono told the crowd that he couldn’t continue after losing his voice.
Apologising to the audience, he told them: “I think we can’t go on. It’s not right for you.”
After initially being told there would be a short pause, fans were then informed that the band would not be returning to the stage.
In a statement on their official website, the band said: “Bono was in great form and great voice prior to the show and we were all looking forward to the second night in Berlin, but after a few songs, he suffered a complete loss of voice.
“We don’t know what has happened and we’re taking medical advice.”
It was the second night of the European leg of U2′s Experience + Innocence tour, which had kicked off at the same venue on Friday night.
U2 fan Paul Jones told the BBC: “During the fourth song, Red Flag Day, Bono’s voice deteriorated massively - he said it was something to do with the smoke that was set off.”
Another fan shared a video of the gig, which showed Bono telling fans he was “so sorry”.
“I’m sure this is not a big, big problem - but I’m going to have to do something.” he said. “If people want to go home, that’s fine - we’ll play another show for you another time.”
The singer said he needed a short break “to find out what’s happening” but then did not return.
A rescheduled date has yet to be announced.