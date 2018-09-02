U2 Cancel Berlin Concert Mid-Show After Bono Loses His Voice

The group were four songs into the gig at Berlin’s 17,000 capacity Mercedes-Benz Arena when lead singer Bono told the crowd that he couldn’t continue after losing his voice.

Thousands of U2 fans were left disappointed on Saturday night when the Irish rock band pulled the plug on a gig after playing just a handful of songs.

Apologising to the audience, he told them: “I think we can’t go on. It’s not right for you.”

After initially being told there would be a short pause, fans were then informed that the band would not be returning to the stage.

In a statement on their official website, the band said: “Bono was in great form and great voice prior to the show and we were all looking forward to the second night in Berlin, but after a few songs, he suffered a complete loss of voice.

“We don’t know what has happened and we’re taking medical advice.”