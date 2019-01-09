Boohoo Criticised For Selling Real Fur Labelled As Faux Fur

Fashion retailer Boohoo has been criticised by the UK’s advertising watchdog for labelling real animal fur as faux fur. Online retailer Zacharia Jewellers was also rapped by the Advertising Standards Authority (ASA), which said both brands had breached advertising rules by suggesting that some products were made with fake fur and therefore did not harming animals. When those products were bought and tested independently, it was discovered they were most likely made from rabbit fur.

The Boohoo pom pom jumper.

A Boohoo pom pom jumper and a pom pom headband sold on Amazon by Zacharia Jewellers, were both purchased by animal charity Humane Society International﻿ after they were advertised as faux fur in September. The items were sent to an independent textile analysis laboratory for testing, where both were confirmed to have been made of real fur – most likely rabbit. The ASA investigated the matter and ruled that the retailers had breached the code with ‘misleading’ advertising. Both retailers must now remove the items from sale and must not state other items are “faux fur” if they aren’t. “It’s completely unacceptable that compassionate consumers setting out to buy fake fur are being misled into buying animal fur,” says Claire Bass, executive director of Humane Society International. Bass says these two examples are the latest in a “long list” of fake faux items being sold on the high street and online that in fact contain real fur. A BBC watchdog investigation last year revealed it was happening at TK Maxx, AX Paris, eBay and Missy Empire.

The pom pom headband.