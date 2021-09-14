Can You Book A Covid Booster Jab?

Covid booster jabs are one of the key aims for the government’s winter plan.

It’s been recently announced that certain groups of the public are now eligible for their Covid booster jabs and it’s come as a warm welcome for some.

Who will be able to get a Covid booster jab?

The government have said those who will be allowed priority are over 50s, those in care homes, and frontline health and social workers.

Anyone who is clinically extremely vulnerable, or aged 16 to 65 in an at-risk group for Covid will also be eligible for a jab.

The booster jabs will be given out in a similar order to the original Covid vaccines, so if you were higher on that list then you should expect to hear about the booster jabs soon.

Kathrin Ziegler via Getty Images Covid booster jabs announced for over 50s and other priority groups.

How will I get my booster jab?

The booster jabs will be offered to around 30 million people from mid-September. Experts say it is safe to be given alongside the flu jab.

The government have said that those who are eligible will be contacted to received their jab by the NHS so you do not need to book it before being contacted.

People should receive their third vaccine at least 6 months after having their second dose.

How many Covid booster jabs will I need?

For now, the government’s plans include one booster jab. There isn’t enough data around to know what levels of protection is like further out from this timeframe.