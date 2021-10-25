Who can get a Covid-19 booster vaccine

Booster vaccine doses will be available on the NHS for people most at risk from Covid-19 who have had a second dose of a vaccine at least six months ago.

The priority order, drawn up by the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI), is as follows:

Residents in a care home for older adults and their carers All those aged 80 and over, and frontline health and social care workers All those 75 and over All those 70 and over, and clinically extremely vulnerable individuals All those 65 and over All individuals aged 16 to 64 who have underlying health conditions which put them at higher risk of serious disease and mortality All those 60 and over All those 55 and over All those 50 and over

When will I get the booster vaccine?

NHS England says it aims to contact everyone who is eligible six months and one week (189 days) since their second dose at the latest, according to Sky News.

With five million people already being given the booster jab, the following are now being called up:

people aged 50 and over

people who live and work in care homes

frontline health and social care workers

people aged 16 and over with a health condition that puts them at high risk of getting seriously ill from COVID-19

people aged 16 and over who are a main carer for someone at high risk from COVID-19

people aged 16 and over who live with someone who is more likely to get infections (such as someone who has HIV, has had a transplant or is having certain treatments for cancer, lupus or rheumatoid arthritis)

People who are pregnant and in one of the eligible groups can also get a booster dose.