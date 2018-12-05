I am not a good dresser. What I wear has never really been important to me and, being a man, I’m lucky enough not to have my appearance over-scrutinised, so I pretty much dress the same every day, in some sort of jeans/hoodie/checked shirt combination. There are things I like more than others, but in general clothing isn’t something that brings out a passionate reaction.

Apart from really bad jeans.

Really bad jeans, and their close relative, the really bad men’s shoe, are extremely upsetting. The combination of a boot-cut jean and half-concealed pair of “scheux” sticking out is shudder-inducing, the kind of sight that makes you want to turn around and go home. Day ruined.

They’re favoured by that person who got Amazon Prime solely for ‘The Grand Tour’ but still bought it on DVD because he likes owning it; who refers to the presenter James May, who he does not know personally, by the nickname Captain Slow; who has never read a book that didn’t have an aeroplane on the front; who has never watched ‘Doctor Who’, but is still angry she’s a woman.

I briefly worked with an ageing former boyband member, who was also a total dick. He wore boot-cuts. He couldn’t get enough of them, paired with truly sick scheux and T-shirts with bits of metal on them. He was, as stated, a total dick.

But boot-cut jeans are cool now, according to GQ, so what do I know?

Balenciaga – admittedly, a brand that has made its name by doing incredibly strange things, like selling a T-shirt with a button-up shirt attached to the front for more than a thousand dollars, and an IKEA bag for double that – features them heavily in its spring lookbook. The silhouette that time forgot could be back.