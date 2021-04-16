Borat is back — and he’s taking yet another swipe at Donald Trump.
Sacha Baron Cohen’s comic alter-ego is returning to the screen in a multipart special featuring previously unseen footage filmed for Borat Subsequent Moviefilm, which was released late last year.
The trailer for Borat Supplemental Reportings Retrieved From Floor of Stable Containing Editing Machine opens with the fictional Kazakh journalist mocking the former president’s lie that the 2020 election was stolen from him.
“In many months since stolen election in America, it turned out that thousands of valid votes were tragically counted,” the actor says, in character as Borat.
The star has previously credited Trump with inspiring him to make the second Borat film, suggesting he “felt that democracy was really in danger”.
The trailer features outtakes of Borat’s daughter (played by Oscar nominee Maria Bakalova) asking to be made up as R. Kelly, Borat flirting with Amazon’s virtual voice assistant Alexa, and Tutar asking a couple if social distancing is the reason why former first lady Melania Trump “never stands close to Donald?”.
“She was doing that before Covid ever came out,” they reply.
The promo ends with the actor fleeing a pro-gun rally in Washington state in an ambulance. “Go, go, go, go. Just keep going,” Sacha tells the driver, this time out of character. “If you stop, you’re going to be in a violent situation.”
The show, which Amazon Prime Video has said is “coming soon,” could well be Sacha Baron Cohen’s final outing as Borat. He’s claimed the grey suit is “locked up and not coming out again”.
It’s unclear if there’s additional footage from other notable moments from the hit film, including that scene involving Trump’s former personal attorney Rudy Giuliani.
