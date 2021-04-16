Borat is back — and he’s taking yet another swipe at Donald Trump.

Sacha Baron Cohen’s comic alter-ego is returning to the screen in a multipart special featuring previously unseen footage filmed for Borat Subsequent Moviefilm, which was released late last year.

The trailer for Borat Supplemental Reportings Retrieved From Floor of Stable Containing Editing Machine opens with the fictional Kazakh journalist mocking the former president’s lie that the 2020 election was stolen from him.

“In many months since stolen election in America, it turned out that thousands of valid votes were tragically counted,” the actor says, in character as Borat.

The star has previously credited Trump with inspiring him to make the second Borat film, suggesting he “felt that democracy was really in danger”.