TNR Westminster Dog of the Year 2018 winners Boomer and Corona the Border Collies with their owner Alex Norris, MP for Nottingham North

Border Collies Boomer and Corona were the toast of Westminster today after being crowned the 2018 Dogs of the Year.

The faithful friends of Labour’s Alex Norris, MP for Nottingham North, were crowned for their dogged determination at the 26th annual Westminster Dog of the Year competition, organised by the Dogs Trust and the Kennel Club.

The pair, who are aged seven and nine years old respectively, slugged it out with 11 other “paw-litical” opponents, all of whom were raising awareness of the negative effect that fireworks can have on dogs and how owners can minimise this stress for their pets.

Of his beloved pets, Norris said: “I am delighted to have won Westminster Dog of the Year with my terrific double act of Boomer and Corona.

“They’ve had such a fantastic day, meeting all the other ‘paw-litical’ candidates and I was never in any doubt that they would wag their way to victory. I am very proud that they’ve has been part of an event that promotes responsible dog ownership.”