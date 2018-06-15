Boris Becker’s Shot At Diplomatic Immunity Could Be Inspired By These Bizarre Examples

Boris Becker is attempting to wangle his way out of bankruptcy proceedings by claiming diplomatic immunity, citing his role as a sports ambassador in the Central African Republic.

It’s a shrewd move: diplomatic immunity as codified in the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations can help you get away with shooting someone, never mind financial difficulties.

So how does the average Joe become an ambassador? Well, it’s not actually that simple.

Becker was appointed as ambassador to the European Union on sporting, cultural and humanitarian affairs to CAR in April.

This means the former tennis champion cannot be subjected to any legal proceedings without the consent of Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson and his counterpart in the Central African Republic, his lawyers Sylvester Amiel Lewin and Horne said.