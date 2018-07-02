Boris Becker Turns The Air Blue As BBC Kicks Off Wimbledon Coverage

The six-time Grand Slam champ was attempting to explain his recent claims that he has diplomatic immunity as a sporting envoy for the Central African Republic, meaning he would avoid bankruptcy proceedings.

This year’s Wimbledon coverage had only been on air for an hour, but Boris Becker still managed to turn the air blue during a bizarre interview with host Sue Barker.

Last month, it came to light that the German sports star had been appointed as an Ambassador to the country, but he was was left humiliated when the country’s foreign minister dismissed his passport as “a clumsy fake”.

Sue Barker asked him: “I know it’s been as tricky few weeks for you in the paper, what is your association with the Central African Republic?”

Boris responded: ”I’m always in the papers. I was asked by the ambassador at the start of the year to help get the country back on the feet in a sporting sense.

“I was honoured and I met the president a few times in Brussels and Paris.”

He added: “Unfortunately the foreign ministry made some comments about it (being a) false passport. So I asked the same questions because I’d like to help the country and I was asked by the president, I was asked about the ambassador, and I’m sure the president will find a solution very soon.”

Sue then turned to fellow guest Martina Navratilova, joking “he just wanted diplomatic immunity not to wait in line”.

Which is when Boris dropped the B-bomb.