Boris Becker Says He Can't Be Taken To Court Over Bankruptcy Because He's An African Sports Ambassador

Triple Wimbledon champion Boris Becker has claimed diplomatic immunity from bankruptcy proceedings - citing his role as a sports ambassador in the Central African Republic.

Becker was appointed as sports attache to the African country in April, and lawyers for the 50-year-old German former tennis player lodged a claim asserting this should grant him immunity in the High Court on Thursday.

His position as ambassador to the European Union on sporting, cultural and humanitarian affairs is covered by the 1961 Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations.

This means Becker cannot be subjected to any legal proceedings without the consent of Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson and his counterpart in Bangui, his lawyers Sylvester Amiel Lewin and Horne said.