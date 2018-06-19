Eric Gaillard / Reuters Boris Becker's claims that he has diplomatic protection have been questioned

The three-time Wimbledon champion claimed his appointment to the position, in April, meant he was protected by a 1961 Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations.

Lawyers acting on behalf of the tennis champion told a bankruptcy hearing in London last week that his role as a sport and culture attaché to the EU for the republic gave him diplomatic immunity from the proceedings.

Boris Becker’s claims to be a diplomat for the Central African Republic has taken a serious hit – with the country’s foreign minister saying he never actually signed it off.

Diplomatic honours for me ! I have been appointed by the Central African Republic 🇨🇫 as its Attache’ for Sports/Humanitarian/Cultural Affairs in the European Union 🇪🇺

His lawyers argued that this meant the German can not be subjected to any legal proceedings without the consent of Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson and his counterpart in Bangui.

The African country’s foreign minister, Charles Armel Doubane, was quoted in Die Welt on Monday as saying that Becker was not an “official diplomat of Central African Republic”.

According to the German newspaper, Doubane said that as foreign minister he would have been required to sign a document giving Becker that status, but he was never asked to do so.

He added that his country would not obstruct justice.

The tale then took another twist with the republic’s joint embassy to the EU, Belgium, the Netherlands and Luxembourg saying that Becker is “a supporter of our country and was appointed to the diplomatic service by the president of our country”.

The joint embassy said Becker had an office in Brussels and that he was “in mission for our country and our embassy in the field of sport, culture and humanitarian affairs”.