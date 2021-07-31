Boris And Carrie Johnson Expecting Second Child Together

The prime minister and his wife are expecting a second child after Carrie Johnson revealed the heartbreak of a miscarriage at the start of the year. In a statement on social media, Ms Johnson said the brother or sister to their first child Wilfred was due to arrive “this Christmas”. The 33-year-old environmental campaigner added: “At the beginning of the year, I had a miscarriage which left me heartbroken. “I feel incredibly blessed to be pregnant again but I’ve also felt like a bag of nerves.”

JACK HILL via Getty Images Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Carrie Johnson

The couple made the announcement only two months after they tied the knot during a low-key wedding at Westminster Cathedral. Ms Johnson, a former Conservative Party communications director, said she wanted to share the personal news about her miscarriage to “help others”. She added: “Fertility issues can be really hard for many people, particularly when on platforms like Instagram it can look like everything is only ever going well. “I found it a real comfort to hear from people who had also experienced loss so I hope that in some very small way sharing this might help others too.” Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer put politics aside to send congratulations to the couple and said he was “very sorry” to hear about the earlier miscarriage. “I’m sure that Carrie speaking out will be of comfort to others and make them feel less alone,” the Opposition leader added. Downing Street said the Prime Minister had been due to work this weekend from his official country residence Chequers in Buckinghamshire, although it is not known if the couple are there together.

Handout via Getty Images The pair married earlier this year