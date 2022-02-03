Boris Johnson Backs Down From 'Trumpian' Attempt To Link Keir Starmer To Jimmy Savile

Tobias Ellwood, the chairman of the Commons defence committee, said the “false allegation” should be withdrawn.

And Anthony Mangnall, the MP for Totnes and South Devon, said “standards in public life matter” when he called for a no confidence vote in Johnson.

Amber Rudd, the former Conservative home secretary, told ITV that Johnson’s initial claim had been “Trumpian”.

She said it was a “disgraceful thing to say” and a “step too far” for many Conservative MPs.

In 2013, Starmer, as DPP, said Savile could have been prosecuted in 2009 – two years before he died – had police taken victims more seriously.