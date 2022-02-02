Boris Johnson is facing the biggest test of his leadership yet HuffPost UK

Boris Johnson’s leadership is in peril amid a drip feed of rebellious Tory MPs publicly calling on him to resign.

Despite winning a stonking majority of 80 just two years ago, Johnson’s government has been engulfed by a major scandal dubbed “partygate”.

The Metropolitan Police Service is now investigating alleged Covid-rule breaking at 12 gatherings in Downing Street and Whitehall held during the pandemic.

The crisis is prompting some fed-up Tory MPs to stick their head above the parapet to call for the prime minister to go.

HuffPost UK will keep you up-to-date with the running total of Conservative MPs who want the prime minister to resign.

Currently 11 Tory MPs are understood to have submitted a letter to the chairman of the 1922 committee.

A number of other Conservative MPs have suggested he should consider his position or been highly critical.

What Is A Letter Of No Confidence And How Many Are Needed To Trigger A Vote?

A Conservative leadership contest could be triggered if 15 per cent of MPs write to the chairman of the powerful backbench 1922 committee saying they no longer have confidence in Johnson.

This means 54 MPs must submit a letter to chairman Sir Graham Brady to spark a vote of no confidence.

No-one really knows how many MPs have submitted letters because Brady keeps them a closely guarded secret. MPs are free to publicly announce whether or not they are putting in a letter.

Tory Total: Here’s The Latest List

“It sounds to me, I am afraid, very much as though politically the prime minister is a dead man walking.”

Sir Roger Gale Future Publishing via Getty Images

“A series of unforced errors are deeply damaging to the perception of the party. The prime minister’s position is untenable.”

William Wragg MP NurPhoto via Getty Images

“I don’t want to be in this position, but I am in this position now, where I don’t think he can continue as leader of the Conservatives.”

Douglas Ross Pool via Getty Images

“He looks like a liability and I think he either goes now, or he goes in three years’ time at a general election.”

Caroline Nokes Leon Neal via Getty Images

“With a heavy heart, I must inform you I have submitted my letter of no confidence in the prime minister.”

Andrew Bridgen Future Publishing via Getty Images

“Boris Johnson’s position is now untenable...his resignation is the only way to bring this whole unfortunate episode to an end.”

Tim Loughton Dan Kitwood via Getty Images

“He no longer enjoys my support.”

Andrew Mitchell House of Commons - PA Images via Getty Images

“After a great deal of soul-searching, I have reached the conclusion that the prime minister should resign.”

Peter Aldous Chris McAndrew/UK Parliament via PA Media

“I don’t think the prime minister realises how worried colleagues are in every corner of the party.”

Tobias Ellwood MP ISABEL INFANTES via Getty Images

“I can no longer support the PM. His actions and mistruths are overshadowing the extraordinary work of so many excellent ministers and colleagues.”

“I cannot reconcile the pain and sacrifice of the vast majority of the British public during lockdown with the attitude and activities of those working in Downing Street.”

Critical Tory MPs

“In the name of God, go.”

“I would applaud if Boris Johnson resigned.”

“We need this to change. Now.”

“This is unforgivable...the culture has become lazy and slack about what happens after hours, what happens in offices.”