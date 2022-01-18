A Conservative MP has been embroiled in a row with an infamous Westminster heckler about who is the “village idiot”.

Andrew Bridgen was being interviewed by Faisal Islam on BBC Newsnight when he was dragged into a back-and-forth with Steve Bray, the campaigner notorious for shouting anti-Brexit and anti-government slogans during broadcast interviews.

Advertisement

Bray was holding up a placard which read “A Crock Of Shit” as he barracked Bridgen while being questioned about government plans for the BBC.

When Islam brought up the “distraction” behind Bridgen on College Green, the MP described Bray as a “village idiot”.

Advertisement

Bray replied: “No, the village idiot is in front of the camera. A liar, a cheat and a charlatan.”

While the Tory MP and Newsnight host attempted to continue their interview, Bray added: “That’s you, Mr Bridgen.”

Advertisement

Newsnight interview with Tory MP Andrew Bridgen and anti-Brexit campaigner Steve Bray



Outstanding television. Validates the license fee. pic.twitter.com/PtcfyRYNBw — Ava-Santina (@AvaSantina) January 17, 2022

Faisal Islam: “I understand you’ve got a bit of a distraction down there on College Green”



Tory MP Andrew Bridgen: “It’s the village idiot”



Steve Bray: “No, the village idiot is in front of the camera. You’re a liar, cheat and a charlatan. That’s you Mr Bridgen”#Newsnight pic.twitter.com/FyDyJhcdKj — David (@Zero_4) January 17, 2022

In 2019, Bray stood as a general election candidate for the Liberal Democrats in Wales, but lost his deposit in the Cynon Valley seat.

Bridgen has been among many Tory backbench critics of the Beeb, railling against “the BBC’s ingrained anti-Conservative bias”.

The government on Monday confirmed a two-year freeze of the BBC’s licence fee. The corporation said it will lead to “tougher choices” that will impact on viewers.

Bosses branded the move “disappointing” as culture secretary Nadine Dorries even came under criticism from her own side while arguing it was necessary to tackle the rising cost of living.

Advertisement