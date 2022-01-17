Hugh Grant Among Stars Defending BBC Over 'Insecure Nut Job' Government's Licence Fee Plan

Hugh Grant Vera Anderson via Getty Images

Hugh Grant has branded the government “insecure nut jobs” over plans to abolish the BBC licence fee.

The actor is among a list of big names who have defended the national broadcaster after the culture secretary Nadine Dorries indicated she wanted to find a new funding model for the BBC after the current licence fee funding deal expires in 2027.

Over the weekend, Dorries said that the next announcement about the BBC licence fee “will be the last”, claiming it was “time now to discuss and debate new ways of funding, supporting and selling great British content”.

This licence fee announcement will be the last. The days of the elderly being threatened with prison sentences and bailiffs knocking on doors, are over.



Time now to discuss and debate new ways of funding, supporting and selling great British content. https://t.co/sXtK25q27H — Nadine Dorries (@NadineDorries) January 16, 2022

The Notting Hill actor wrote: “The BBC is something the whole world admires with envy. It is entirely appropriate that the insecure, spittle-flecked nut jobs of this government want to destroy it.”

Match Of The Day presenter Gary said the BBC “should be the most treasured of National treasures”, adding: “It should never be a voice for those in government whoever is in power.”

BBC Breakfast host Dan pointed out all the BBC services that are provided as part of the licence fee for 44p a day.

“I am well aware that the BBC makes mistakes and needs to change but the media landscape would be much poorer without it,” he said. “Those 3 letters are trusted and respected around the world.”

Good Morning Britain host Adil shared an archive video listing off all of the BBC’s services, sarcastically asking: “What has the BBC ever done for us?”

Dragons’ Den star Deborah sent a message to “those kicking the BBC right now”, warning: “You will miss it when it’s gone.”

A number of other stars including Lenny Henry, Tamzin Outhwaite and Sanjeev Bhaskar also added their voice to the debate:

The BBC is something the whole world admires with envy. It is entirely appropriate that the insecure, spittle-flecked nut jobs of this government want to destroy it. — Hugh Grant (@HackedOffHugh) January 16, 2022

The BBC is revered, respected and envied around the world. It should be the most treasured of National treasures. Something true patriots of our country should be proud of. It should never be a voice for those in government whoever is in power. https://t.co/4aR5cmDLI1 — Gary Lineker 💙 (@GaryLineker) January 16, 2022

Yes the BBC brings you the best in news, in sport, in drama, in music, in children’s, in science, in history, in entertainment, in current affairs and Sir David bloody Attenborough….but apart from that was has the BBC ever done for us? https://t.co/AZmIJeUbpy — Gary Lineker 💙 (@GaryLineker) January 16, 2022

What has the BBC ever done for us? pic.twitter.com/cHFiNaes0r — Adil Ray OBE (@adilray) January 16, 2022

No brothas n sistas in this but the people in that pub do have a point… — Lenny Henry (@LennyHenry) January 16, 2022

For those kicking the BBC right now...you will miss it when its gone..... https://t.co/7OJhUxsOCb — Deborah Meaden 💙 (@DeborahMeaden) January 16, 2022

43p per day pic.twitter.com/MudpcnSyzM — Dan Walker (@mrdanwalker) January 16, 2022

I am well aware that the BBC makes mistakes and needs to change but the media landscape would be much poorer without it.



Those 3 letters are trusted and respected around the world. — Dan Walker (@mrdanwalker) January 16, 2022

I think this is true. It’s hard for press and politicians to see it clearly, because they’re trapped inside their own relationship with the news. They don’t understand that most people just see a load of programmes they love. It’s not a professional threat, it’s a comfort. https://t.co/g1dkb6N70d — Victoria Coren Mitchell (@VictoriaCoren) January 17, 2022

The BBC is a news and cultural powerhouse, showcasing the best of Britain to the world. Yet again, the Tories risk weakening our standing internationally for short term domestic political calculations — David Lammy (@DavidLammy) January 16, 2022

First you come for @channel4 because you don’t like its reporting of events. Now you come for the BBC because you don’t like its reporting of events. Have you ever considered whether it’s the events themselves that are the problem? https://t.co/T3P91H1Lzt — Armando Iannucci (@Aiannucci) January 16, 2022

For the people who keep asking why Stargazing Live doesn’t happen any more, this is why. They just don’t have the money any more, and it’s because of this government. The BBC isn’t just BBC news, and this is a ludicrously short-sighted act of vandalism from a “Culture Secretary”. https://t.co/yGeN8OCEos — Dara Ó Briain (@daraobriain) January 16, 2022

If people want to complain to me about bias in BBC news please remember to include which bias it is. It’s fun to watch you cancel each other out. — Dara Ó Briain (@daraobriain) January 16, 2022

I’m often struck by how many who say they don’t consume BBC output in fact do, in one form or another - the FA Cup, local radio, CBeebies, online, the news etc - and it costs them per day about an eighth of the cost a cappuccino at Costa. I think that’s good value. — Richard Coles (@RevRichardColes) January 17, 2022

When u consider all the landmark radio & TV shows from Goons to Python, Not the 9 o' clock News to the Day to Day, Hancock, Dad's Army, Fast Show, League of Gentlemen, Goodness Gracious Me etc and the shows they spawned, u begin to see how vital the BBC is. And that's just comedy — Sanjeev Bhaskar💙 (@TVSanjeev) January 16, 2022

I've criticised & praised @BBC esp re disability representation. Yes, there's huge room for improvement but no other broadcaster has consistently hired so many disabled people in front of the camera, in production, in radio & beyond. I'd pay .43p a day for this & so much more... pic.twitter.com/QZn3Ay7ycf — Liz Carr (@thelizcarr) January 17, 2022

The BBC has many strengths and many weaknesses, but I suspect this government wants to get rid of it because it holds them to account. — Matt Lucas (@RealMattLucas) January 16, 2022

Today’s 1st overriding thought… Support the BBC at all costs.

2nd overriding thought… support the NHS at all costs.#BBC #NHS — tamzin outhwaite (@mouthwaite) January 17, 2022

Nadine Dorris is an idiot. The BBC is a national treasure. Something we can be proud of despite its mistakes and missteps. To scupper it like this is cultural vandalism. Disgraceful. — Phil Davis (@PhilDavis6) January 16, 2022

Shadow culture secretary Lucy Powell said the government is signalling “the end of the BBC as we know it” in a “pathetic” attempt to distract from Johnson’s difficulties over No.10 parties.

She said the £159 licence fee is “incredibly cheap” and criticised Dorries for making an announcement on Twitter as part of a Tory plan to offer “red meat for their backbenchers”.

The annual BBC licence payment normally changes on April 1 each year and is set by the government, who announced in 2016 that it would rise in line with inflation for five years from April 1 2017. It is reported to be worth around £3.2 billion to the BBC.

Under new plans, the BBC licence fee is set to be frozen for the next two years, effectively equalling a funding cut for the broadcaster, which has already made a number of cuts and redundancies in an attempt to balance its books.

Speaking on Radio 4’s Today programme, education secretary Nadhim Zahawi said that negotiations between Dorries and the broadcaster are “ongoing”.