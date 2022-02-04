Tory MP says Boris Johnson Must 'Shape Up Or Ship Out' As Fifth Aide Quits

“You tried to clarify your position today but, despite my urging, you did not apologise for the misleading impression you gave.”

She was followed out the door shortly afterwards by Doyle, the No. 10 director of communications.

And in a further dramatic development last night, it was announced that Reynolds, Johnson’s principal private secretary, and chief of staff Dan Rosenfield were also resigning.

Reynolds has been under pressure since it emerged he sent an email inviting Downing Street staff to a “bring your own booze” party, attended by the PM and his wife Carrie, in the No. 10 garden during the first Covid lockdown.

Energy minister Greg Hands this morning insisted Johnson remained in control, despite the chaos engulfing No. 10, and that most of the departures were a direct result of the heavily-critical Sue Gray report into party on Monday.

He said: The prime minister was absolutely clear on Monday that there would be changes at the top in No. 10 and that is what he has delivered.