Leon Neal via Getty Images

Quite a few Tory MPs want Boris Johnson to resign. But the prime minister does still have some allies willing to defend him in public — with varying degrees of success.

Dominic Raab

Advertisement

Luckily we have Dominic Raab to remind us about the rule of 19 If They’re Wearing Suits And There’s A Baby Present which was definitely in place. pic.twitter.com/f8vppv2RC8 — David Schneider (@davidschneider) December 20, 2021

The deputy prime minister and justice secretary, who got a less important job but a shinier title in the most recent reshuffle, has done his best to downplay the seriousness of the partygate allegations. One gathering in the Downing Street garden could not be a party, he explained, because those photographed eating cheese and drinking wine were “all in suits”.

Nadine Dorries

Advertisement

The culture secretary is probably Johnson’s closely ally in cabinet. In a series of spiky tweets she has attacked the rebels as “a handful of egos” and, as things appeared to be calming down, poked fun at Tory MPs from the so-called Red Wall for being part of a “pork pie” plot to oust the PM.

Dinner on long journey home after a very cold 🥶 day in the NE. Pork pies are only really any good for one thing. 🍴 pic.twitter.com/94gmIBFb6m — Nadine Dorries (@NadineDorries) January 27, 2022

Jacob Rees-Mogg

Advertisement

The Commons leader dismissed the leader of the Scottish Tories as a “lightweight” after Douglas Ross called for Johnson to resign. An intervention that will have done wonders for the Union. Rees-Mogg also decided to warn off would-be rebels by wronglarguing a general election would need to be held if the party chose a new leader.

Conor Burns

"He was ambushed with a cake."



A Conservative MP says that a birthday celebration held in Downing Street for Boris Johnson wasn't a "premeditated party".



Conor Burns tells @cathynewman that he supports Boris Johnson and that "the public will ultimately judge". pic.twitter.com/EGy0lcxXLA — Channel 4 News (@Channel4News) January 25, 2022

The Northern Ireland minister, another close ally of the PM, explained Johnson had not deliberately attended a short party in Downing Street, rather that he had been in fact “ambushed with a cake”. Burns also went onto argue that in fact “there actually wasn’t a cake”.

Every Westminster scandal has a standout moment, and this one made it to the White House, with Joe Biden’s press secretary jokingly denying the president had not himself ever been surprised by cake.

Advertisement

Andrew Rosindell

we thought ambushed by cake would be a high point but here is Tory MP Andrew Rosindell defending Boris Johnson by saying people break the law all the time and at least “he’s not robbed a bank” pic.twitter.com/Yh3nXGkH3r — Matthew Champion (@matthewchampion) January 26, 2022

Sure, the prime minister might have broken the rules, but the MP for Romford argued everyone was getting a bit overexcited. "Lots of people break the law in small ways, sometimes unintentionally,” he told Sky News. “He’s not robbed a bank.”

Mark Jenkinson

Johnson could be in line for a Fixed Penalty Notice (FPN) should he be found to have broken Covid regulations. But Jenkinson, the MP for Workington, rode to the rescue to argue they were just a “minor” punishment.

Fixed Penalty Notices are given out for prescribes minor breaches of law. They’re not fines, convictions or proof of guilt - all of which can only be handed out or determined by a court.



I know we’ve descended into a political fake news cesspit, but facts matter. — Mark Jenkinson MP (@markjenkinsonmp) February 3, 2022

Adam Wagner, the human rights barrister who has spent a lot of time explaining the Covid laws, was not so sure. “This is wrong,” he told Jenkinson.

“A fixed penalty notice can only be given if the police *reasonably believe someone has committed a criminal offence* under the coronavirus regulations. They are not minor. On the contrary, the PM and government spent 2 years telling us they were deadly serious.”

Boris Johnson