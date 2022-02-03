Fresh Blow For Boris Johnson As Policy Chief Quits Over Jimmy Savile Slur

Tobias Ellwood, the chairman of the Commons defence committee, said the “false allegation” should be withdrawn.

And Anthony Mangnall, the MP for Totnes and South Devon, said “standards in public life matter” when he called for a no confidence vote in Johnson.

Amber Rudd, the former Conservative home secretary, told ITV that Johnson’s comments had been “Trumpian”.

In 2013, Starmer, as DPP, said Savile could have been prosecuted in 2009 – two years before he died – had police taken victims more seriously.

His comments followed a review of the Savile case by Alison Levitt QC, the legal adviser to the DPP. Starmer said at the time: “I would like to take the opportunity to apologise for the shortcomings in the part played by the CPS in these cases.

“If this report and my apology are to serve their full purpose, then this must be seen as a watershed moment.”

In 2020, fact checking charity Full Fact also looked into the claim that Starmer had stopped Savile being charged in 2009.

It said Starmer was head of the CPS when the decision not to prosecute Savile was made on the grounds of “insufficient evidence”, adding: “The allegations against Savile were dealt with by local police and a reviewing lawyer for the CPS.

“A later investigation criticised the actions of both the CPS and the police in their handling of the situation.

“It did not suggest that Mr Starmer was personally involved in the decisions made.”

Savile – who is now thought to have been one of Britain’s most prolific sex offenders – died in 2011 aged 84 having never been brought to justice for his crimes.