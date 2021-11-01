Boris Johnson was torn apart – and dubbed “a little bit weaselly” – for his mixed messaging around opening a new coal mine in the UK by a BBC journalist.

As he was being interviewed in Glasgow on the first morning of COP26, the UN’s climate summit, the prime minister was under the spotlight for not putting a stop to a new mine in Cumbria for coking coal.

The mine was approved to open until 2049 by Cumbria County Council in October last year but this decision was suspended by authority in February amid backlash.

The BBC’s climate editor Justin Rowlatt pointed out: “You’re going to the developing world and saying phase out coal, at the same time as not ruling out a new coal mine in Britain.

“We started the industrial revolution – we should close the mines.

“Why don’t you just say we’re just not going to open this coal mine?

“The Chinese will just says ‘we can’t take this guy seriously’.”

Rowlatt was referring to the UK’s efforts to get China to reduce its CO2 emissions, as it is one of the top CO2 emitting nations in the world.

The prime minister replied by claiming 80% of UK power came from coal when he was a child; now it’s just 1%.

“What everybody says is incontrovertible is the progress the UK has already made,” Johnson added.

Rowlatt then pointed out: “I’m sorry to bang on about coal, but it makes you look a little bit weaselly not answering the coal question.”

Johnson hit back and said, “Sorry, I’ve answered the coal question”.

Rowlatt continued pushing him to answer his query “directly” and answer “yes or no” to opening more coal mines.

The prime minister replied: “I’m not in favour of more coal. But it’s not a decision for me, it’s a decision for local planning authorities.”

Climate experts have been hoping that world leaders would promise not to produce any new coal at COP26, but it remains unclear how many will commit to such a pledge.