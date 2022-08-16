Boris Johnson Bids Farewell To Downing Street To Spend Final Weeks At Chequers

Reports suggests Johnson is also eyeing up a property in Dulwich, south London, after he leaves office. Victoria Jones - PA Images via Getty Images

Boris Johnson has finally moved out of Downing Street as he prepares to spend the final few weeks of his premiership out of London.

Removal vans were pictured collecting Johnson’s possessions yesterday as he heads to his country retreat Chequers with his wife Carrie and their two children.

Reports suggest Johnson is also eyeing up a property in Dulwich, south London, as the family seeks a life out of the public eye following their turbulent time in No.10.

A source told the Sun: “Carrie and Boris are looking for somewhere they can put down roots away from the glare of central London.

“Now they have Wilfred and Romy, a family home with a large garden is a must. That’s exactly what Dulwich can offer.”

The prime minister has been criticised for taking two holidays in as many weeks just as the scale of the worsening economic crisis became clear.

Johnson spent his first holiday on a delayed honeymoon to Slovenia before travelling on to Greece, where he was filmed shopping for groceries in Nea Makri, a coastal town near Athens.

Boris Johnson with his wife Carrie. Pool via Getty Images

As experts released predictions suggesting that energy bills could rocket to £4,000 in January, the prime minister was accused of being “missing in action” and of presiding over a “zombie government”.

Labour has accused Johnson of having “one big party” during his final days in No.10.

The PM also celebrated the first anniversary of his wedding with a lavish party in the grounds of a multi-millionaire Tory donor last month.

Yesterday former Cabinet minister Brandon Lewis insisted Johnson was continuing to work while on holiday, telling LBC: “Being out of the country does not mean the prime minister stops working.”

But his account was later contradicted by the prime minister’s official spokesman who said his input would only be given to “urgent decisions” and that he was not undertaking the usual “day-to-day work” of the prime minister.