Tory Rebellion: These Are The 99 Conservative MPs Who Voted Against Boris Johnson's Covid Plan B

PM hit by biggest revolt of his premiership.
MPs announcing the result of the vote on Covid health certificates.
Boris Johnson has been bruised by the biggest rebellion since he became prime minister – as almost 100 Conservatives voted against a key part of his Covid ‘Plan B’.

While the new restrictions passed thanks to support from Labour, questions were being asked about Johnson’s future as his working majority of 80-plus was wiped out.

On Tuesday night, a total of 99 Conservative MPs – around a one-third of the Tories in the Commons – voted against the government on plans to introduce Covid passes for selected venues in England. This included the two MPs who acted as “tellers” for the noes.

They were:

  • Jackie Doyle-Price (Thurrock) (Teller)
  • Philip Hollobone (Kettering) (Teller)
  • Adam Afriyie (Windsor)
  • Lee Anderson (Ashfield)
  • Shaun Bailey (West Bromwich West)
  • Siobhan Baillie (Stroud)
  • Steve Baker (Wycombe)
  • Harriett Baldwin (West Worcestershire)
  • John Baron (Basildon and Billericay)
  • Scott Benton (Blackpool South)
  • Bob Blackman (Harrow East)
  • Peter Bone (Wellingborough)
  • Ben Bradley (Mansfield)
  • Karen Bradley (Staffordshire Moorlands)
  • Graham Brady (Altrincham and Sale West)
  • Andrew Bridgen (North West Leicestershire)
  • Steve Brine (Winchester)
  • Miriam Cates (Penistone and Stocksbridge)
  • Christopher Chope (Christchurch)
  • Brendan Clarke-Smith (Bassetlaw)
  • Geoffrey Clifton-Brown (The Cotswolds)
  • Tracey Crouch (Chatham and Aylesford)
  • Philip Davies (Shipley)
  • David Davis (Haltemprice and Howden)
  • Dehenna Davison (Bishop Auckland)
  • Jonathan Djanogly (Huntingdon)
  • Richard Drax (South Dorset)
  • Iain Duncan Smith (Chingford and Woodford Green)
  • Tobias Ellwood (Bournemouth East)
  • Luke Evans (Bosworth)
  • Liam Fox (North Somerset),
  • Louie French (Old Bexley and Sidcup)
  • Richard Fuller (North East Bedfordshire)
  • Marcus Fysh (Yeovil)
  • Nusrat Ghani (Wealden)
  • Jo Gideon (Stoke-on-Trent Central)
  • Chris Grayling (Epsom and Ewell)
  • Chris Green (Bolton West)
  • Damian Green (Ashford)
  • James Grundy (Leigh)
  • Robert Halfon (Harlow)
  • Stephen Hammond (Wimbledon)
  • Mark Harper (Forest of Dean)
  • John Hayes (South Holland and The Deepings)
  • Adam Holloway (Gravesham)
  • Tom Hunt (Ipswich)
  • Mark Jenkinson (Workington)
  • David Jones (Clwyd West)
  • Simon Jupp (East Devon)
  • Alicia Kearns (Rutland and Melton)
  • Julian Knight (Solihull)
  • Greg Knight (East Yorkshire)
  • Robert Largan (High Peak)
  • Andrea Leadsom (South Northamptonshire)
  • Edward Leigh (Gainsborough)
  • Andrew Lewer (Northampton South)
  • Julian Lewis (New Forest East)
  • Chris Loder (West Dorset)
  • Mark Logan (Bolton North East)
  • Jonathan Lord (Woking)
  • Tim Loughton (East Worthing and Shoreham)
  • Craig Mackinlay (South Thanet)
  • Anthony Mangnall (Totnes)
  • Karl McCartney (Lincoln)
  • Stephen McPartland (Stevenage)
  • Esther McVey (Tatton)
  • Stephen Metcalfe (South Basildon and East Thurrock)
  • Damien Moore (Southport)
  • Robbie Moore (Keighley)
  • Anne Marie Morris (Newton Abbot)
  • Holly Mumby-Croft (Scunthorpe)
  • Robert Neill (Bromley and Chislehurst)
  • Matthew Offord (Hendon),
  • Mark Pawsey (Rugby)
  • Mike Penning (Hemel Hempstead)
  • John Penrose (Weston-super-Mare)
  • Andrew Percy (Brigg and Goole)
  • Tom Randall (Gedling)
  • John Redwood (Wokingham)
  • Laurence Robertson (Tewkesbury)
  • Andrew Rosindell (Romford)
  • Gary Sambrook (Birmingham, Northfield)
  • Bob Seely (Isle of Wight)
  • Greg Smith (Buckingham)
  • Henry Smith (Crawley)
  • Ben Spencer (Runnymede and Weybridge)
  • Jane Stevenson (Wolverhampton North East)
  • John Stevenson (Carlisle)
  • Julian Sturdy (York Outer)
  • Robert Syms (Poole)
  • Derek Thomas (St Ives)
  • Craig Tracey (North Warwickshire)
  • Tom Tugendhat (Tonbridge and Malling)
  • Theresa Villiers (Chipping Barnet)
  • Christian Wakeford (Bury South)
  • Charles Walker (Broxbourne)
  • David Warburton (Somerton and Frome)
  • Giles Watling (Clacton)
  • William Wragg (Hazel Grove)
