MPs announcing the result of the vote on Covid health certificates. House of Commons via PA Wire/PA Images

Boris Johnson has been bruised by the biggest rebellion since he became prime minister – as almost 100 Conservatives voted against a key part of his Covid ‘Plan B’.

While the new restrictions passed thanks to support from Labour, questions were being asked about Johnson’s future as his working majority of 80-plus was wiped out.

Advertisement

On Tuesday night, a total of 99 Conservative MPs – around a one-third of the Tories in the Commons – voted against the government on plans to introduce Covid passes for selected venues in England. This included the two MPs who acted as “tellers” for the noes.

They were:

Advertisement