Boris Johnson has been bruised by the biggest rebellion since he became prime minister – as almost 100 Conservatives voted against a key part of his Covid ‘Plan B’.
While the new restrictions passed thanks to support from Labour, questions were being asked about Johnson’s future as his working majority of 80-plus was wiped out.
On Tuesday night, a total of 99 Conservative MPs – around a one-third of the Tories in the Commons – voted against the government on plans to introduce Covid passes for selected venues in England. This included the two MPs who acted as “tellers” for the noes.
They were:
- Jackie Doyle-Price (Thurrock) (Teller)
- Philip Hollobone (Kettering) (Teller)
- Adam Afriyie (Windsor)
- Lee Anderson (Ashfield)
- Shaun Bailey (West Bromwich West)
- Siobhan Baillie (Stroud)
- Steve Baker (Wycombe)
- Harriett Baldwin (West Worcestershire)
- John Baron (Basildon and Billericay)
- Scott Benton (Blackpool South)
- Bob Blackman (Harrow East)
- Peter Bone (Wellingborough)
- Ben Bradley (Mansfield)
- Karen Bradley (Staffordshire Moorlands)
- Graham Brady (Altrincham and Sale West)
- Andrew Bridgen (North West Leicestershire)
- Steve Brine (Winchester)
- Miriam Cates (Penistone and Stocksbridge)
- Christopher Chope (Christchurch)
- Brendan Clarke-Smith (Bassetlaw)
- Geoffrey Clifton-Brown (The Cotswolds)
- Tracey Crouch (Chatham and Aylesford)
- Philip Davies (Shipley)
- David Davis (Haltemprice and Howden)
- Dehenna Davison (Bishop Auckland)
- Jonathan Djanogly (Huntingdon)
- Richard Drax (South Dorset)
- Iain Duncan Smith (Chingford and Woodford Green)
- Tobias Ellwood (Bournemouth East)
- Luke Evans (Bosworth)
- Liam Fox (North Somerset),
- Louie French (Old Bexley and Sidcup)
- Richard Fuller (North East Bedfordshire)
- Marcus Fysh (Yeovil)
- Nusrat Ghani (Wealden)
- Jo Gideon (Stoke-on-Trent Central)
- Chris Grayling (Epsom and Ewell)
- Chris Green (Bolton West)
- Damian Green (Ashford)
- James Grundy (Leigh)
- Robert Halfon (Harlow)
- Stephen Hammond (Wimbledon)
- Mark Harper (Forest of Dean)
- John Hayes (South Holland and The Deepings)
- Adam Holloway (Gravesham)
- Tom Hunt (Ipswich)
- Mark Jenkinson (Workington)
- David Jones (Clwyd West)
- Simon Jupp (East Devon)
- Alicia Kearns (Rutland and Melton)
- Julian Knight (Solihull)
- Greg Knight (East Yorkshire)
- Robert Largan (High Peak)
- Andrea Leadsom (South Northamptonshire)
- Edward Leigh (Gainsborough)
- Andrew Lewer (Northampton South)
- Julian Lewis (New Forest East)
- Chris Loder (West Dorset)
- Mark Logan (Bolton North East)
- Jonathan Lord (Woking)
- Tim Loughton (East Worthing and Shoreham)
- Craig Mackinlay (South Thanet)
- Anthony Mangnall (Totnes)
- Karl McCartney (Lincoln)
- Stephen McPartland (Stevenage)
- Esther McVey (Tatton)
- Stephen Metcalfe (South Basildon and East Thurrock)
- Damien Moore (Southport)
- Robbie Moore (Keighley)
- Anne Marie Morris (Newton Abbot)
- Holly Mumby-Croft (Scunthorpe)
- Robert Neill (Bromley and Chislehurst)
- Matthew Offord (Hendon),
- Mark Pawsey (Rugby)
- Mike Penning (Hemel Hempstead)
- John Penrose (Weston-super-Mare)
- Andrew Percy (Brigg and Goole)
- Tom Randall (Gedling)
- John Redwood (Wokingham)
- Laurence Robertson (Tewkesbury)
- Andrew Rosindell (Romford)
- Gary Sambrook (Birmingham, Northfield)
- Bob Seely (Isle of Wight)
- Greg Smith (Buckingham)
- Henry Smith (Crawley)
- Ben Spencer (Runnymede and Weybridge)
- Jane Stevenson (Wolverhampton North East)
- John Stevenson (Carlisle)
- Julian Sturdy (York Outer)
- Robert Syms (Poole)
- Derek Thomas (St Ives)
- Craig Tracey (North Warwickshire)
- Tom Tugendhat (Tonbridge and Malling)
- Theresa Villiers (Chipping Barnet)
- Christian Wakeford (Bury South)
- Charles Walker (Broxbourne)
- David Warburton (Somerton and Frome)
- Giles Watling (Clacton)
- William Wragg (Hazel Grove)