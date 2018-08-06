Boris Johnson Branded 'Racist' For Saying Women Who Wear Burkas 'Look Like Letter Boxes'

Boris Johnson has been branded “racist” for describing women who wear a burka as “looking like letter boxes” and “bank robbers”.

Writing in The Daily Telegraph on Monday, the former foreign secretary said while he was opposed to banning the burka, he believed the garment is “oppressive”.

“It is absolutely ridiculous that people should choose to go around looking like letter boxes,” he wrote.

Johnson added: “If a constituent came to my MP’s surgery with her face obscured, I should feel fully entitled – like Jack Straw – to ask her to remove it so that I could talk to her properly.

“If a female student turned up at school or at a university lecture looking like a bank robber then ditto.”

Naz Shah MP, Labour’s shadow equalities minister, said: “Boris Johnson’s latest racist insults can not be laughed off, like they often are.

“Saying Muslim women look like letterboxes, comparing them to bank robbers and describing Islam as a ‘problem’ was a calculated attack and published in a national newspaper,” Shah said.

“Theresa May must condemn this blatant Islamophobia and Boris Johnson must apologise.”