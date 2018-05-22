Boris Johnson Says He Wants A 'Brexit Jet' To Help UK Conquer The World

Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson has said he would like to have a “Brexit plane” to help him travel the world and promote the Government’s vision of Global Britain.

Johnson acknowledged that taxpayers would baulk at the cost of buying a jet for ministers, but said he thought the spending would be justified if it was not “exorbitant”.

He complained the RAF Voyager jet which is shared by the Prime Minister, senior Cabinet members and the Royal Family “never seems to be available”.

And he suggested its impact as a travelling symbol of Britain is undermined by its drab grey colours.

Johnson is conducting his current five-day tour of Latin America by commercial flights, taking a variety of airlines as he hops from Peru to Argentina and Chile with an entourage of officials and press.

He had to stop off in Madrid to change planes on his Air Europa service from London to Lima, adding five hours to the journey time, because the only direct flight on offer did not fit his schedule.

But he insisted it was not his own comfort he was concerned about, using an arcane term for staying overnight as he joked: “We are hard as nails, we Foreign Office types. We don’t care about changing planes, we pernoctate on planes.”

Asked if he would like to have a “Brexit plane”, he told reporters: “If there’s a way of doing it that is not exorbitantly expensive then yes I think we probably do need something.

“The taxpayers won’t want us to have some luxurious new plane, but I certainly think it’s striking that we don’t seem to have access to such a thing at the moment.