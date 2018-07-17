Boris Johnson’s new Daily Telegraph column has broken rules that ban ministers from taking up lucrative jobs outside Parliament soon after leaving office.

The former Foreign Secretary, who has been paid a £275,000 a year by the paper in the past, should have waited three months before taking up any paid work, a Whitehall ethics watchdog has said.

The Advisory Committee on Business Appointments (Acoba) confirmed to HuffPost UK that Johnson had failed to consult it to get permission for his new job, as required under the ministerial code.

“We haven’t had an application from Boris Johnson about his Telegraph column,” a spokeswoman said.

He now faces a public rebuke by the watchdog’s chairwoman, Tory peer Baroness Browning, for breaching the system which is designed to stop ministers from profiting from their insider knowledge.

But Johnson’s breach of the rules will not result in any serious sanction, prompting Labour and others to demand a much tougher system to police the conduct of departing ministers.

Acoba’s rules are set by the Government and Parliament and it currently has no powers to fine or take other action other than to issue a formal letter exposing their failures.