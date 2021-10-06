Cassette Boy Trolls Boris Johnson With New Video: 'We've Got 99 Problems And I'm Number 1'

Boris Johnson’s many speeches were all cut up to improvised lyrics to create a scathing parody YouTube video on Wednesday.

Cassette Boy, a famous YouTube account which often mocks world leaders, redesigned the lyrics to Jay-Z’s song 99 Problems and mismatched phrases the prime minister has previously said in public to create different meanings.

The 75-second clip shows Johnson supposedly speaking disparagingly about his own performance to the tune of the popular 2003 song.

It begins: “If you live in the UK, I feel bad for you son,

“We’ve got 99 problems – and I can’t fix one.

“We’ve got no petrol, you can’t drive yourselves to the supermarket and its empty shelves,

“But how can we have a shortage of gas

“When every word comes out my ass?

“If you have cheap energy deals,

“They’ll be taken away like free school meals.”