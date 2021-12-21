Darts Fans Chant 'Stand Up If You Hate Boris' In Latest Mocking Of Prime Minister

Darts fans have taken aim at Boris Johnson in the latest humiliation for the prime minister after weeks of negative headlines.

Chants of “Stand Up If You Hate Boris” went up at a packed Alexandra Palace in London for the PDC World Darts Championship on Monday evening, marking the latest moment where the government’s actions have reverberated beyond Westminster.

It came on the day the PM held back from introducing further Covid restrictions following a marathon session of cabinet and warnings from medical experts to act now to curb the Omicron surge.

The chant "Stand Up If You Hate Boris" goes up at the darts world championship at Alexandra Palace. When you're stinking out the room at The Arrows that probably counts as "cut through" pic.twitter.com/MW5UHyvEhp — Graeme Demianyk (@GraemeDemianyk) December 20, 2021

And following Ant and Dec repeatedly mocking the PM on I’m A Celebrity ... Get Me Out Of Here, now darts enthusiasts are having their say. On Sunday night, the crowd chanted something much less printable and recent days have witnessed a series of signs held aloft mocking the government (as well as wearing face-masks of top Tories).

Fan holding a sign mentioning Boris Johnson during the World Darts Championship at Alexandra Palace, London on Monday. Zac Goodwin via PA Wire/PA Images

A sign at the darts tonight, as the crowd at Ally Pally loudly also sang “Stand up if you hate Boris.” pic.twitter.com/7fH06fdWcS — Daniel Hewitt (@DanielHewittITV) December 20, 2021

Spectators wear masks that show the faces of Priti Patel, Boris Johnson, Dominic Cummings and Matt Hancock last week. Kieran Cleeves - PA Images via Getty Images

Public health experts have warned the event – where 80,000 spectators are packing Alexandra Palace over the next fortnight – could mean “Covid spreading on steroids”.

Meanwhile, Johnson was on Monday accused of “ducking difficult decisions” after he drew back from imposing new Covid rules in the run-up to Christmas despite fears the NHS could be overwhelmed.

Following a special two-hour meeting of the cabinet, the prime minister said he had to “reserve the possibility” that further action would be needed at some point to curb the rapid spread of the Omicron variant.