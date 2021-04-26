No.10 Refuses To Deny Boris Johnson Briefed Editors With Cummings Leak Claims

Downing Street has refused to deny that Boris Johnson personally told newspaper editors that Dominic Cummings was to blame for leaking against him.

The Telegraph, The Sun and The Times on Thursday all reported comments from a No.10 source that Cummings was “engaged in systematic leaking” of the prime minister’s controversial texts with James Dyson and Saudi prince Mohammed Bin Salman.

The extraordinary coordinated briefing, which appeared online at 10.15pm on Thursday night, also suggested Johnson was “saddened about what Dom is doing” and suggested he was “bitter” about his departure as a senior adviser from No.10.

In response, Cummings launched an extraordinary public attack on his former boss, accusing the PM of seeking to block the so-called “chatty rat” inquiry into who leaked plans for a second lockdown in England after learning that a close friend of his fiancee Carrie Symonds had been implicated.

He also denied leaking the PM’s private texts with Dyson and said he warned Johnson against plans to have donors secretly pay for refurbishment of his Downing Street flat, saying they were “unethical, foolish (and) possibly illegal”.

Asked if Johnson discussed the “chatty rat” inquiry with newspaper editors last week, the PM’s official spokesperson said: “I think that’s another way to get me to comment on the leak inquiry which as I’ve said I’m not going to be doing.”