Every Double-Jabbed Adult To Be Offered Booster By End Of January - Boris Johnson

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson PAUL GROVER via Getty Images

Boris Johnson has pledged that every double-jabbed adult will be offered a booster by the end of the January.

The government is dramatically ramping up its vaccination programme and reintroducing covid measures in response to concerns about the omicron variant.

Advertisement

Johnson confirmed the government was deploying the army to help the NHS as he vowed to get boosters in arms. They will work down the age cohorts five years at a time.

But the prime minister also tried to strike a positive tone today, saying temporary vaccination centres will be “popping up like Christmas trees”.

Advertisement

“The target that we’ve set ourselves is to offer a booster to everyone eligible by the end of January,” Johnson told a Downing Street press conference.

“As with the first jabs, we will be working through people by age group going down in five-year bands, because it is vital that the older and the more clinically vulnerable get that added protection first.

Advertisement

“So, even if you have had your second jab over three months ago and you are now eligible, please don’t try and book until the NHS says it is your turn.”

Booster jabs are being extended to 18 to 39-year-olds with the waiting time between second and third doses halved to three months.